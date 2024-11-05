“History professor and host of “Geopolitics & Empire”, Hrvoje Moric, is back to discuss the spiritual creep towards world government through non-governmental organizations such as the Lucis Trust. The writings of Alice Bailey formed the foundation of this theosophical movement, and if the name itself didn’t give it away, the Globalists’ adoption of this group should cause massive concerns about their agenda.

The role of the United Nations is not to be underestimated, as Lucis Trust has consultative status and is also connected through World Goodwill. Is this meant to be the spiritual side of the New World Order’s divine plan for humanity? Hrvoje has a unique perspective and personal experience interacting with this shadowy group while in Geneva.”

Odysee https://odysee.com/@Macroaggressions:6/Hrvoje-Moric-2024-Video-Interview-Final:7

Rumble https://rumble.com/v5lrahk-487-the-lucifer-trust-hrvoje-moric.html