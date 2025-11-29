Luka Goleš Babić: Notes from Technopoly

Geopolitics & Empire

Luka Goleš Babić returns to the podcast to discuss the war against globalist neo-totalitarian technocracy. He has a new English-language blog “Notes from Technopoly” on Substack and has formed “The Council for Technoethics and Anti-Totalitarianism” with the Croatian political party Most (which means “Bridge”). He discusses the myriad of ways algocracy is being pushed, from Chat Control, the EU DSA, and “Democracy Shield,” to the Digital ID Dystopia. We are truly getting down to the wire.

Listen/Download on Spreaker

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Notes from Technopoly

Sapere Aude https://sapereaudecro.com
Telegram https://t.me/SapereAudeCro

About Luka Goleš Babić

Luka Goleš Babić is founder of the blog Sapere Aude and Notes from Technopoly, a believer, husband, father of two, professional software engineer, and philosopher. He is passionate about philosophy and conservative social criticism.

