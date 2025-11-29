Luka Goleš Babić: Notes from Technopoly

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Luka Goleš Babić returns to the podcast to discuss the war against globalist neo-totalitarian technocracy. He has a new English-language blog “Notes from Technopoly” on Substack and has formed “The Council for Technoethics and Anti-Totalitarianism” with the Croatian political party Most (which means “Bridge”). He discusses the myriad of ways algocracy is being pushed, from Chat Control, the EU DSA, and “Democracy Shield,” to the Digital ID Dystopia. We are truly getting down to the wire.

Notes from Technopoly



Sapere Aude https://sapereaudecro.com

About Luka Goleš Babić

Luka Goleš Babić is founder of the blog Sapere Aude and Notes from Technopoly, a believer, husband, father of two, professional software engineer, and philosopher. He is passionate about philosophy and conservative social criticism.

