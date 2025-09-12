Luka Goleš Babić: The Rise of Globalist Technocratic Neo-Totalitarianism

1× 0:00 -1:28:48

Luka Goleš Babić discusses the dangers of globalism and technocracy, the erosion of social bonds, and the importance of speaking out against totalitarian control. The COVID-19 pandemic was a turning point that exposed deeper, long-standing issues. Technology is being "deified" and people are becoming atomized, or isolated, which makes them susceptible to "mass formation" or "collective hypnosis". This atmosphere allows a "globalist technocracy" to emerge, which is a new form of totalitarianism that differs from past regimes like Nazism or communism. This agenda is being furthered through narratives related to climate change and ongoing wars.

Sapere Aude https://sapereaudecro.com

Telegram https://t.me/SapereAudeCro

About Luka Goleš Babić

Luka Goleš Babić is founder of the blog Sapere Aude, a believer, husband, father of two, professional software engineer, and philosopher. He is passionate about philosophy and conservative social criticism.

