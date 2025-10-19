Lynne Taylor: One-World Curriculum & Citizenship for a One-World Order

Lynne Taylor discusses her research into the globalization of education which seeks to implement a one-world curriculum for a one-world citizenship and one-world order.
Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube
Listen/Download on Spreaker
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Expat Money Summit 2025 (20% off VIP with EMPIRE) https://2025.expatmoneysummit.com
Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com
StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Common Core Diva https://www.commoncorediva.com
X https://x.com/Commoncorediva
UK Column Interview https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/data-mining-of-our-children-in-the-education-system
About Lynne Taylor
Lynne Taylor is a retired private educator with over 20 years of experience. Since 2002, Lynne has been a speaker, researcher, and activist specializing in the intersection between education and politics, law, and globalism.
*Podcast intro music is from the song “The Queens Jig” by “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)