Mark Passio: The Occultocracy, Our Satanic Mindset, Technocratic Enslavement, & Natural Law

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Mark Passio, an independent researcher and former affiliate of the Church of Satan, discussing his philosophy of natural law and personal responsibility. Passio argues that humanity’s primary problem is a widespread ignorance of objective morality, which he defines as actions that do not initiate harm against sentient beings. He strongly criticizes organized religion, government, and the concept of authority, equating the belief in rulers to the endorsement of slavery. Rather than endlessly analyzing daily political events or the mainstream media, Passio emphasizes that true solutions require deep self-examination and moral transformation. To help individuals enact this change, he promotes his upcoming educational seminars: Natural Law Revisited and How to Become the True Media, a course focused on modern technological publishing skills.

Researcher Mark Passio, a former priest in the Church of Satan, discusses natural law and personal responsibility, arguing that humanity’s primary problem is widespread ignorance of objective morality. He strongly criticizes organized religion, government, and the concept of authority, equating the belief in rulers to the endorsement of slavery. He explains how an occultocratic elite are working to enslave humanity because humanity itself permits itself to be enslaved. He comments on our future prospects as well as other issues such as the lamestream alternative media. Rather than endlessly analyzing daily political events, Passio emphasizes that true solutions require deep self-examination and moral transformation.

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About Mark Passio

Mark Passio is an anarchist, independent researcher, public speaker, internet talk show host, documentary filmmaker, technology seminar instructor, conference organizer, lead vocalist, and freedom activist from Philadelphia, PA. Mark has undertaken the task of assembling vast amounts of research in the areas of metaphysics, occultism, spirituality, symbology and consciousness studies. In 2007, Mark began presenting this information in the form of a presentation series entitled What On Earth Is Happening, with the intention of bringing the implications of this body of knowledge to greater public awareness. Mark launched his own website in 2008 at WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com. In 2010, Mark began hosting his own internet radio show, also called What On Earth Is Happening, which has hundreds of episodes to date. Mark was one of the co-founders of the Free Your Mind Conference, the Philadelphia-based conference on consciousness, mind control and the occult. Mark has taught intensive live seminars, including Natural Law, Street-Wise Spirituality, New Age B.S., and De-Mystifying The Occult. Mark is the creator and instructor of How to Become The TRUE Media, an online technology seminar founded by Mark in 2020, which teaches best practices for communication and publishing in the digital age to aspiring content creators. Mark is the creator and curator of One Great Work Network, a privately-organized collective of conscious individuals, who each create dynamic content for the purpose of spreading the message of Natural Law, Truth, and Freedom to a worldwide audience. In 2021, Mark released his first feature-length documentary film entitled Mark Passio & The Science Of Natural Law, which focuses on the core of his teaching regarding morality and freedom. Mark was also the founding member and lead vocalist of the Philadelphia-based anarchist hardcore-punk band, The Founders.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)