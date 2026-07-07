Martin Armstrong: Brushfires of WW3, Debt Crises, AI Gulag, & Revolution

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Martin Armstrong describes WW3 as a conflict akin to a series of brushfires and suggests that the West is facing a collapse of the current republican form of government due to unsustainable borrowing and a loss of public trust. He further warns that the push for digitalization and AI surveillance is a desperate attempt by authorities to maintain power as the financial system nears a tipping point. He posits that a major global reorganization is inevitable by 2032, driven by these mounting geopolitical and fiscal pressures.

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About Martin Armstrong

Armstrong is the developer of the Armstrong Economic Confidence Model, best known for calling the crash of 1987 to the very day. The model pegged June 13-June 14, 2011 as the start of a long-term upward trend in the market; the market obliged by notching its first weekly rise since April 29.

Armstrong’s work has become world renown. His model has successfully pinpointed not merely major specific days who events well in advance, but it has provided one of the most consistent guides for understanding the turning points in the global economy and thus the business cycle not merely within a domestic economy, but within the global economy on a collective basis.

Not long afterward, he claims, the C.I.A. telephoned his ﬁrm, eager to get a closer look at his model. Agents had been watching him and were curious about how he had managed to call the collapse of the ruble. They asked if he would come to Washington, he said, and build his model for them. He declined.

Armstrong Economics offers unique perspective intended to educate the general public and organizations on the underlying trends within the global economic and political environment. Our mission is to research historical cyclical patterns and market behavior in timing, price and crisis to better understand and identify potential future trends, using an extensive monetary database and advanced proprietary models.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)