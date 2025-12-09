Mathew Maavak: The Electric Reckoning & Why the Great Reset Will Fail!

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Dr. Mathew Maavak discusses his excellent new novel “Electric Reckoning” explaining his theses on the global elites plan for world domination, why he thinks COVID1984 was a stress test, how they are having trouble finding competent apparatchiks to implement their diabolical agendas, why he thinks it will all ultimately crash and burn, and much more!

About Dr. Mathew Maavak

Dr. Mathew Maavak researches systems science, global risks, geopolitics, strategic foresight, governance and Artificial Intelligence.

