TNT Radio Archive
Matt Ehret on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 22 Mar 2022
Matt Ehret on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 22 Mar 2022

Mar 22, 2022
Audio link: https://tntradiolive.podbean.com/e/matt-ehret-on-the-hrvoje-moric-show-22-mar-2022

Matthew Ehret Websites

Canadian Patriot Review https://canadianpatriot.org

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS2oIpISybXqY0Og9D4-XYw/featured

Strategic Culture https://www.strategic-culture.org/contributors/matthew-ehret

Cynthia Chung on Strategic Culture https://www.strategic-culture.org/contributors/cynthia-chung

Rising Tide Foundation https://risingtidefoundation.net

Twitter https://www.twitter.com/patriot_review

About Matthew Ehret

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series, and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation.

Hrvoje Morić is a Geneva School of Diplomacy graduate, former Professor of International Relations, proud Croatian-American-Mexican, and founder of The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast. With the assistance of experts from around the world, he seeks to critically analyze global affairs and is devoted to examination of the perilous truths of our time.
