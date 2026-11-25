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Max Bliss discusses the covert globalist agenda aimed at establishing a technocratic world government. Mainstream political systems are deeply corrupt and controlled by interconnected global entities orchestrating long-term projects which include weather modification and digital currency, the latter being an absolute nail in the coffin for freedom as we know it. These developments, alongside the rise of AI, are designed to erode human autonomy and usher in a dystopian surveillance state. Alternative media and historical events have been manipulated to distract the public. Individuals must exercise personal willpower and common sense to resist totalitarian control. Ultimately, the discussion serves as a stark warning about the loss of analog freedoms and the urgent need to oppose the impending digital economy.

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About Max Bliss

Max Bliss is a critical thinker, dissident, independent researcher, and an English builder now living in France. He’s become somewhat of an expert on geoengineering.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)