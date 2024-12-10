Had a really great discussion with John O’Loughlin on Syria, geopolitics, Trumpian technocracy, globalism, and more!!!
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v5xwhsz-mcduff-and-morc-december-10-2024.html
Had a really great discussion with John O’Loughlin on Syria, geopolitics, Trumpian technocracy, globalism, and more!!!
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v5xwhsz-mcduff-and-morc-december-10-2024.html
No posts
Speaking of looking at the bible from different perspectives, I have found Laurent Guyenot's position very interesting. "The Holy Hook Yahweh’s Trojan Horse into the Gentile City"
LAURENT GUYÉNOT
https://www.unz.com/article/the-holy-hook/