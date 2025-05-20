My monthly roundtable with John O’Loughlin!
Rumble https://rumble.com/v6tmkvb-mcduff-and-mori-may-20-2025-is-sovereignty-dead.html
John is a very earnest and good hearted man, but his naivete and worship of "the constitution" rather than freedom for humanity makes it difficult for me to listen to him for very long. He is one of those people that believes "all we have to do is get the right people in charge" and everything will be fine. I call those people "useful idiots" for those in power, but I feel that's too derogatory for John. As the son of someone who worked diligently for the "deep state" - when it was "good", of course - he refuses to accept the idea that sovereignty begins with the human and not with something artificially created by a small number of same. He is an erudite and friendly man, much like Jimmy Carter - someone who would make a great neighbour, but not necessarily a good ruler. That's not a fault. No one is a good ruler - that's why we don't need them.