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MellowKat: Weather Modification, Convid, & Creating a Culture of Resistance

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Geopolitics & Empire
Mar 19, 2026
∙ Paid

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

"MellowKat" describes her personal transition toward activism, recounting how motherhood sparked her skepticism toward the medical and pharmaceutical industries, eventually leading her to investigate the environmental impacts of geoengineering and weather modification. She details her efforts to track aircraft and test rainwater for heavy metals, which she uses to challenge local government officials and regulatory agencies. The discussion explores the potential for weather control to be used as a tool for corporate profit, military warfare, and population surveillance. She also touches on "Convid" and more.

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MellowKat's Newsletter
Getting back to basics. Resisting the "New Normal/Great Reset"

I finally confront the pilots who have been geoengineering Tuolumne’s skies

MellowKat's Newsletter
I finally confront the pilots who have been geoengineering Tuolumne's skies.
AUDIO of the conversation is below, along with a quick summary of my efforts to expose the harms of geoengineering…
Read more
a year ago · 1301 likes · 620 comments · MellowKat

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/V4oQMqv438Ma
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*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

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