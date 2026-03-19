MellowKat: Weather Modification, Convid, & Creating a Culture of Resistance

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"MellowKat" describes her personal transition toward activism, recounting how motherhood sparked her skepticism toward the medical and pharmaceutical industries, eventually leading her to investigate the environmental impacts of geoengineering and weather modification. She details her efforts to track aircraft and test rainwater for heavy metals, which she uses to challenge local government officials and regulatory agencies. The discussion explores the potential for weather control to be used as a tool for corporate profit, military warfare, and population surveillance. She also touches on "Convid" and more.

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I finally confront the pilots who have been geoengineering Tuolumne’s skies

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*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)