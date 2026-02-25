México On Fire: U.S. to Intervene in War for North American Technate?

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje Morić, gives an update from ground zero México detailing the violent aftermath of the reported death of a major cartel leader. He describes encountering narco blockades (torched vehicles) while attempting to navigate the city, which he characterizes as a “ghost town” during the peak of the unrest. Beyond personal observations, he analyzes the potential for increased U.S. military involvement and the geopolitical implications of joint security operations. He explores various theories suggesting the chaos could be a planned strategy of tension designed to justify a North American Union or Technate.

Listen/Download on Spreaker

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com

***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Show Notes

https://www.business-standard.com/sports/football-news/will-fifa-take-2026-wc-host-rights-away-from-guadalajara-amid-cartel-chaos-126022300872_1.html

https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/did-the-puerto-vallarta-costco-burn-down/

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/mexicos-cjng-decapitation-strike-fallout-not-end-just-beginning

https://www.borderreport.com/news/military/navy-seal-team-2-headed-to-mexico-on-training-mission/amp/

https://www.facebook.com/jason.christoff.12

https://www.facebook.com/dan.dicks.77

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)