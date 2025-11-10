Michael Ginsburg: Digital ID is Game Over, Time to Sabotage Technocracy

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via the Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the video version via any of the links below.

Michael Ginsburg discusses the new world order and the most imminent threat we face which is technocracy and digital ID. He argues if digital ID gets installed, it is game over. He proposes some ideas but urges us all to crowdsource solutions for the way forward.

Listen/Download on Spreaker

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member



Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Actionable Truth https://www.actionabletruth.media

Mailing List https://sendfox.com/actionabletruth

Substack

X https://x.com/actionabletruth

We MUST regain our focus!

About Michael Ginsburg

Michael Ginsburg, the Founder of Actionable Truth Media, has a over two decades of experience working in IT, including Cybersecurity and Technology Consulting, and has put significant effort into researching and identifying the most secure means to communicate online, while making sure these remain usable to non-techies. He is a technologist turned independent researcher and investigative journalist.

*Podcast intro music is from the song “The Queens Jig” by “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)