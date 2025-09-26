Michael Rectenwald: Disentangling the Zionist Lobby Through AZAPAC

1× 0:00 -47:07

Michael Rectenwald discusses his newly founded Anti-Zionist America PAC (AZAPAC) which exists to end America’s political, financial, and military entanglement with Israel. He explains what has gone wrong with Zionist influence, how its mask has come off under the Trump administration, the attack on civil liberties, the devastation of Gaza, and more. He also gives an update on where we’re at with the globalist project for a technocratic world state.

About Michael Rectenwald

Dr. Michael Rectenwald is the author of twelve books, including The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty: Unraveling the Global Agenda (Jan. 2023), Thought Criminal (Dec. 2020); Beyond Woke (May 2020); Google Archipelago: The Digital Gulag and the Simulation of Freedom (Sept. 2019); Springtime for Snowflakes: “Social Justice” and Its Postmodern Parentage (an academic’s memoir, 2018); Nineteenth-Century British Secularism: Science, Religion and Literature (2016); Academic Writing, Real World Topics (2015, Concise Edition 2016); Global Secularisms in a Post-Secular Age (2015); Breach (Collected Poems, 2013); The Thief and Other Stories (2013); and The Eros of the Baby-Boom Eras (1991). (See the Books page.)

Michael was a distinguished fellow at Hillsdale College and a Professor of Liberal Studies and Global Liberal Studies at NYU. He also taught at Duke University, North Carolina Central University, Carnegie Mellon University, and Case Western Reserve University. His scholarly and academic essays have appeared in The Quarterly Journal of Austrian Economics, Academic Questions, Endeavour, The British Journal for the History of Science, College Composition and Communication, International Philosophical Quarterly, the De Gruyter anthologies Organized Secularism in the United States and Global Secularisms in a Post-Secular Age, and the Cambridge University Press anthology George Eliot in Context, among others (see the Academic Scholarship page). He holds a Ph.D. in Literary and Cultural Studies from Carnegie Mellon University, a Master’s in English Literature from Case Western Reserve University, and a B.A. in English Literature from the University of Pittsburgh. (See his C.V. for details.)

Michael’s writing for general audiences has appeared on The Mises Institute Wire, Newsweek, The Epoch Times, RT.com, Campus Reform, The New English Review, The International Business Times, The American Conservative, Quillette, The Washington Post, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, CLG News, LotusEaters.com, Chronicles, and others. (See the Essays and Presentations page.)

Michael has appeared on major network political talk shows (Tucker Carlson Tonight, Tucker Carlson Originals, Fox & Friends, Fox & Friends First, Varney & Company, The Ingraham Angle, Unfiltered with Dan Bongino, The Glenn Beck Show), on syndicated radio shows (Coast to Coast AM, Glenn Beck, The Larry Elder Show, and many others), on The Epoch Times’ American Thought Leaders series, and on numerous podcasts (The Tom Woods Show, The Leighton Smith Podcast, Steel-on-Steel, The Carl Jackson Podcast, and many others). (See “Interviews” on the Media page.)

Professor Michael Rectenwald has spoken to audiences large and small in many venues: The New York Metropolitan Republican Club (five talks); The Mises Institute (The Austrian Economics Research Conference Ludwig von Mises Memorial Lecture, The Libertarian Scholars Conference Opening Lecture, the Ron Paul Symposium); The NYU Republican Club; the New York Ex-Liberals Group; Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business; The Leadership Institute (several talks); Turning Point USA (several talks); Grove City College; Hillsdale College (several lectures); Regent University; The Austrian Student Scholars Conference (Ludwig von Mises Memorial Lecture); The Mises Caucus of the Libertarian Party (two talks); The Common Sense Society; The Conservative Opportunity Society (a U.S. Congressional caucus); the Republican Spouses Club; the Conservatives and Libertarians at Microsoft (CLAMS) group; American Freedom Alliance; Liberty Speaks; and others. Please write to Michael@MichaelRectenwald.com for fees and availability.

A former Marxist, Professor Rectenwald is a champion of liberty and opposes all forms of totalitarianism and political authoritarianism, including socialism-communism, “social justice,” fascism, political correctness, and “woke” ideology.

