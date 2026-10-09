Michael Snyder: War & Economic Collapse, Are the Globalists Losing Control?

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Michael Snyder discusses his decades-long mission spreading truth and comments on the decline of American empire, highlighting widespread institutional failure, soaring living costs, and a pervasive societal crisis marked by depression and addiction. Snyder argues that ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East are escalating dangerously and possibly disrupting the long-term plans of the global elite. He also examines the impending financial collapse, pointing to unstable global bond markets, extreme national debt, and the transition toward an electronic surveillance state. Finally, the conversation pivots to survival and spiritual preparedness, encouraging individuals to achieve independence from failing systems while maintaining a faith-based, optimistic perspective amidst end-times turbulence.

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About Michael Snyder

Michael Snyder is the author of ten books, he has been a frequent guest on major radio and television shows all over the nation, and his websites have been viewed more than 100 million times. Michael’s articles are also republished on dozens of other major websites, and this includes some of the biggest alternative news websites on the entire planet.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)