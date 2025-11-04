Miles Harris: The Coming CBDC Unified Ledger or Global Digital Gulag

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also available on Spotify via Substack). The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the video version via any of the links below.

Miles Harris discusses the state of the global financial system, China’s role in the economy, how we’re due for a reset, the intricacies of the coming CBDC Unified Ledger or Global Digital Gulag, and why we must resist and slow down its implementation.

