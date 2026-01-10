“Last week, Donald Trump announced a U.S. invasion of Venezuela—an escalation sold as strength and framed as necessity. In this episode, we strip away the spectacle and ask the questions power hopes you won’t: what actually changed, who benefits, and how empire repackages aggression as common sense.



For this show I am joined by Hrvoje the host of Geopolitics and Empire. His show examines geopolitics from the ground up—foreign policy, intelligence, economic leverage, and information warfare—without loyalty to party, personality, or talking points. We focus on historical context, first principles, and the mechanics of power rather than the noise surrounding it. The goal isn’t outrage or affirmation but understanding how decisions made far from public view shape lives, borders, and narratives.



If you’re tired of surface-level analysis and managed consent, this is a space for slower thinking, harder questions, and an unfiltered look at how empire actually operates.”