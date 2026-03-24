Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

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Nk's avatar
Nk
10h

Amazing article man 💪 you are one of the real ones.

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Ursula Edgington, PhD's avatar
Ursula Edgington, PhD
9h

In this tightly-scripted ‘banter’ are some more clues : https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-china-and-intel-infiltration-jerm-warfare-weekly-banter

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