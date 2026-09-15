Hrvoje Morić of Geopolitics & Empire joins the show for a wide-ranging conversation on Mexico as a live laboratory for North American integration. We cover on-the-ground conditions in Mexico, expanding biometric and digital surveillance, financial exclusion and debanking, and the argument that the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are being wired together into a common control architecture — often discussed as a North American Union or technate. The discussion connects cartel violence and security cooperation to digital IDs, mandatory apps, airport biometrics, cashless rails, and the use of financial pressure to enforce compliance. The through-line is not just what divides the three countries, but the systems being built to bind them.

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