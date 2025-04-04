In this edition of the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore speaks with one of the old dogs of the indie media scene, Hrvoje Morić.
Rumble https://rumble.com/v6nrn7x-newspaste-podcast-hrvoje-mori-an-international-man-but-not-a-globalist.html
In this edition of the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore speaks with one of the old dogs of the indie media scene, Hrvoje Morić.
Rumble https://rumble.com/v6nrn7x-newspaste-podcast-hrvoje-mori-an-international-man-but-not-a-globalist.html
No posts
There is no such thing as "late stage capitalism". What we are in is final stage fiat money (the 5th plank of communism).
Keynes, one of the architects of the 1944 Breton Woods conference that established the World Bank and the IMF, which effectively became instruments for bankrolling World Socialism. He also headed the British delegation to Washington that negotiated the $4.34 billion US loan to Britain in late 1945 and early 1946 as well as being president of the British Eugenics society.
Fiat currencies have about a 50 year lifespan when their exponential growth curve (which is why communists like fiat money) becomes evident on a human scale and some sort of reset, or jubilee, is required.
In resource, not debt, based capitalism, it is almost impossible to outgrow your carrying capacity, fund new wars, build bridges to nowhere as the cost becomes prohibitive. The natural state of the universe is deflation, inflation is an artificial construct, but anathema to a debt based system.