French-Serbian analyst Nikola Mirkovic discusses American Empire and argues that Western elites use propaganda and military intervention to maintain hegemony, at the expense of international law and the well-being of their own citizens. The conversation highlights the moral and economic decline of the West, contrasting it with the rise of the BRICS nations and a shifting multipolar world order. Nikola expresses concern over mass surveillance, the erosion of personal liberties in the West, and the potential for a Third World War resulting from imperial overreach. Ultimately, he calls for a new generation of courage, leadership, and return to national sovereignty to counter the current trajectory toward totalitarianism.
About Nikola Mirkovic
Nikola Mirkovic is a graduate of the European Business School and President of the West-East Association. He has carried out numerous humanitarian missions in war-torn Donbass as well as Kosovo and Metohija. He is regularly invited by the French and international media for his geopolitical analyses.
