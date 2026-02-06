Nikola Mirkovic: Turning the Page on Globalist American-EU Empire

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

French-Serbian analyst Nikola Mirkovic discusses American Empire and argues that Western elites use propaganda and military intervention to maintain hegemony, at the expense of international law and the well-being of their own citizens. The conversation highlights the moral and economic decline of the West, contrasting it with the rise of the BRICS nations and a shifting multipolar world order. Nikola expresses concern over mass surveillance, the erosion of personal liberties in the West, and the potential for a Third World War resulting from imperial overreach. Ultimately, he calls for a new generation of courage, leadership, and return to national sovereignty to counter the current trajectory toward totalitarianism.

About Nikola Mirkovic

Nikola Mirkovic is a graduate of the European Business School and President of the West-East Association. He has carried out numerous humanitarian missions in war-torn Donbass as well as Kosovo and Metohija. He is regularly invited by the French and international media for his geopolitical analyses.

