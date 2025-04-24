My monthly chat with John OLoughlin discussing the American Dream, Klaus Schwab’s successor who wants to take control of water, Big Pharma and autism, Jeffrey Sach’s push for world government…you know, the usual fun stuff!
Rumble https://rumble.com/v6sierl-mcduff-and-mori-april-24-2025-the-american-dream.html
Why do they seek to takeover Greenland? Perhaps it's the fresh water is like money in their bank. https://unric.org/en/greenlands-ice-sheet-loses-2-5-million-litres-of-fresh-water-every-second/