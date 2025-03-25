The next Geopolitics & Empire Paid Subscriber live guest Q&A and recording will be this Saturday, March 29 with retired attorney and author John OLoughlin!

John has previously been a guest on Geopolitics & Empire, where we discussed his book “McDuff Lives!: The Life and Untimely Death of Thomas F. O'Loughlin, Jr.” written about his father who worked in the deep state and who, John believes, was taken out by the deep state.

The chat will be for roughly ~1-2 hours via video Zoom. The audio will be recorded and published afterward in full for Paid Subscribers. This is an opportunity for subscribers to have a conversation with Hrvoje and his past podcast guests, fielding any questions or topics they like. Subscribers who can’t make the call are free to leave questions or talking points in the comment section ahead of time!

*Becoming a Paid Subscriber is the best way to support Geopolitics & Empire and you get access to: my weekly news commentary; the private Substack chat group; a group call 2-3 times per month between subscribers and myself; and an occasional call between subscribers, myself, and past podcast guests.