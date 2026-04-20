Paid Subscriber Group Call
Wednesday, April 22nd @ 11am Pacific (LA) / 1pm Central (Chicago) / 2pm Eastern (NY) / 7pm London / 8pm Brussels
The next Geopolitics & Empire (GAE) off-the-record group call with Paid Subscribers will be this Wednesday, April 22nd!
If you are not a Paid Subscriber, I encourage you to sign up via Substack as a way to help keep Geopolitics & Empire going, and join us in our attempts to escape the Village!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geopolitics & Empire to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.