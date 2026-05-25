Paid Subscriber Group Call (Tuesday Night Musing Club)
Tuesday, May 26 @ 5pm Pacific (LA) / 7pm Central (Chicago) / 8pm Eastern (NY)
The next Geopolitics & Empire (GAE) off-the-record group call with Paid Subscribers will be this Tuesday, May 26th!
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