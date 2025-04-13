Paid Subscriber Group Zoom Call
Wednesday, April 16th @ 5pm Pacific / 6pm Mexico / 7pm Central / 8pm Eastern
The next Geopolitics & Empire (GAE) group Zoom call with Paid Subscribers, where we nonchalantly discuss world events, will be this Wednesday, April 16th!
If you are not a Paid Subscriber, I encourage you to join via Substack as a way to help keep Geopolitics & Empire going and participate in our secret meetings!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geopolitics & Empire to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.