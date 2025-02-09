Paid Subscriber Group Zoom Call
Thu, Feb 13 @ 11am Pacific / 1pm Mexico-Central / 2pm Eastern / 8pm Brussels
The next Geopolitics & Empire (GAE) group Zoom call with Paid Subscribers will be this Thursday, February 13th!
If you are not a Paid Subscriber, I encourage you to join via Substack as a way to help keep Geopolitics & Empire going and participate in our informal group chats!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geopolitics & Empire to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.