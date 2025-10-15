Paid Subscriber Group Zoom Call
Thursday, October 16 @ 5pm Pacific / 6pm Mexico / 7pm Central / 8pm Eastern
The next Geopolitics & Empire (GAE) group Zoom call with Paid Subscribers will be this Thursday, October 16!
If you are not a Paid Subscriber, I encourage you to sign up via Substack as a way to help keep Geopolitics & Empire going, and join us to compare notes on all of the possible ways we think the New World Order will eliminate us! 🔨🪓🔪🛢🧨💣🤖
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geopolitics & Empire to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.