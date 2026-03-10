The next Geopolitics & Empire Paid Subscriber live guest Q&A and recording will be this Thursday, March 12th with Zahra of Collapse Life!

The chat will be roughly ~60-90 minutes via video Zoom. The audio will be recorded and published afterward in full for Paid Subscribers on the Geopolitics & Empire Substack as well as behind Collapse Life’s paywall.

This is an opportunity for subscribers to chat with Hrvoje, Zahra, and other subscribers on how to live our best collapse life! 😀

Subscribers who can’t make the call are free to leave questions or talking points they wish to see addressed in the comment section, chat, or via email ahead of time!

*Becoming a Paid Subscriber is the best way to support Geopolitics & Empire and you get access to: my weekly news commentary; the private Substack chat group; a group call 2-3 times per month between subscribers and myself; and an occasional call between subscribers, myself, and past podcast guests.