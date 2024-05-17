Paid Subscriber Zoom Call
Tuesday, May 21 @ 17:30 Mexico City Time
The next Geopolitics & Empire (GAE) Zoom call with Paid Subscribers will be this Tuesday, May 21! Zoom link is below…
If you are not a Paid Subscriber, I encourage you to join via Substack as a way to help keep Geopolitics & Empire going as well as be able to participate in group therapy sessions 😂 with like-minded conspiracy theorists!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.