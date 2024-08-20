Paid Subscriber Zoom Call
Thur, Aug 22 @ 1pm Pacific / 2pm Mexico / 3pm Central / 4pm Eastern
The next Geopolitics & Empire (GAE) Zoom call with Paid Subscribers will be this Thursday, August 22. Zoom link below…
If you are not a Paid Subscriber, I encourage you to join via Substack as a way to help keep Geopolitics & Empire going and participate in brainstorming sessions on how to complete our mission impossible! 🕵🏻♂️
If you are uncertain, you can always test things out by redeeming your single-use unlock on paywalled content which Substack provides or simply become a Paid Subscriber for $5 for a month to test things out.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.