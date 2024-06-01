The next Geopolitics & Empire (GAE) Zoom call with Paid Subscribers will be this Thursday, June 6! Zoom link is below…

If you are not a Paid Subscriber, I encourage you to join via Substack (or Locals, SubscribeStar, or Buy Me A Coffee) as a way to help keep Geopolitics & Empire going and participate in a roundtable with like-minded dissident thinkers!