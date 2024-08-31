Dear Subscribers,

After much thought and consideration coupled with advice from others in the field and beyond, I have concluded that it is time to increase the Geopolitics & Empire Paid Subscriber fee!

I have slowly begun to find my groove and given the value I believe I provide and the positive feedback from subscribers, I have determined a more dignified wage is in order!

Currently, Paid Subscribers pay $5 a month or $50 annually. The new price will be $9.11 a month or $91.10 annually and the change will take effect on September 11th, 2024.

If you are currently subscribed and if you remain subscribed, or if anyone joins BEFORE September 11th 2024, the subscription going forward should remain at $5 a month or $50 annually. You should be grandfathered in at your original subscription price. If you cancel at any point, then you will lose the previous price.

Why that odd choice of number?

It just so happens that I created the Geopolitics & Empire Substack on June 19th, 2023. But, my first activity or post just so happened to INADVERTENTLY be on September 11th, 2023. Thus, this upcoming September 11th, 2024 will be what I consider the one-year anniversary of Geopolitics & Empire on Substack.

I also quite like to tongue-in-cheek play around with symbolism and culture in general, and I view the new monthly fee of $9.11 as making perfect sense given that ever since 9/11 we have remained in a global and permanent state of emergency and exception. Covid-9/11 only further accelerated our trajectory. It is a theme that jives well with Geopolitics & Empire, in my opinion.

The flagship podcast always remains free including any occasional and original written analysis by contributors or myself.

I believe the price is reasonable considering what Paid Subscribers receive:

Group Zoom calls every 1-2 weeks

Weekly news headlines and commentary and analysis

Occasional live Q&A Zoom sessions with past podcast guests, including the ability to send questions ahead of time and access the recording for those who can’t make the live calls

Future resources for Paid Subscribers only (e.g. a book list)

I’m open to further ideas

In fact, recent Paid Subscribers provided feedback on the weekly commentary:

"Best weekly recap in terms of content and format I ever recall seeing, even including my career in corporate America. Muchas gracias de Panama. :)"

"Love your weekly digests! A hopium-free zone full of bad weather reports. Best get my umbrella and trench coat out then! Love your work as always matey."

Another Paid Subscriber had told me that the group Zoom calls ALONE are worth the price of admission!

Let us also not forget inflation brought about by the neofeudal Great Reset project! Taco prices are no longer what they used to be here in México! 😄🌮

The new price will help push Geopolitics & Empire toward sustainability (no, not the UN kind of sustainability, I mean financial sustainability), help shore up the podcast and provide it with a bit of a buffer in case it needs to weather any storm going forward, as well as potentially provide capital for further add-on ideas and projects to scale up the podcast.

For those on the fence because of the subscription fee, no harm and no foul, I completely understand if you’ve got to bail given the global economic conditions, and I bid you well! I largely assume my supporters understand and are onboard with my mission and what it is I am trying to do and hope you will continue on with me. For those who remain and the new folks who will be joining the endeavor, I thank you!

Godspeed,

Hrvoje