Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & Empire Substack Feed
Parallel Mike Podcast #141- My Neighborhood Became an Algorithm Ghetto with Hrvoje Moric
0:00
-53:45

Parallel Mike Podcast #141- My Neighborhood Became an Algorithm Ghetto with Hrvoje Moric

Geopolitics & Empire's avatar
Parallel Mike's avatar
Geopolitics & Empire and Parallel Mike
Dec 13, 2025

“This week we’re joined by returning guest Hrvoje Moric, host of Geopolitics & Empire and co-host alongside Mike on Cognitive Dissidents. Mike and Hrvoje take a relaxed, wind-down-for-Christmas look at the year that was 2025, including how Hrvoje’s neighbors landed him in the algorithmic ghetto he’s been warning about.

The conversation also pulls back the curtain on life as content creators and podcasters, discussing the challenges and responsibilities of documenting the decline of Western civilization, while continuing to retain hope, build community, and stay grounded. A great conversation to listen to on a long drive!”

Episode Page https://parallelmike.com/episode-141

Podbean https://parallelmikepodcast.podbean.com/e/my-neighborhood-became-an-algorithm-ghetto-with-hrvoje-moric

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Geopolitics & Empire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture