Parallel Mike Podcast #141- My Neighborhood Became an Algorithm Ghetto with Hrvoje Moric

“This week we’re joined by returning guest Hrvoje Moric, host of Geopolitics & Empire and co-host alongside Mike on Cognitive Dissidents. Mike and Hrvoje take a relaxed, wind-down-for-Christmas look at the year that was 2025, including how Hrvoje’s neighbors landed him in the algorithmic ghetto he’s been warning about.

The conversation also pulls back the curtain on life as content creators and podcasters, discussing the challenges and responsibilities of documenting the decline of Western civilization, while continuing to retain hope, build community, and stay grounded. A great conversation to listen to on a long drive!”

