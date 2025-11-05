Paula Jardine: The Biodefense Mafia & Their Plan for a Genetic Digital Dystopia

*The ad-free audio version of this podcast episode is available to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also available on Spotify via Substack) or you can subscribe to the Ad-Free Edition on Apple Podcasts for $4.99 monthly ($49.99 annual). The FREE audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the video version via any of the links below.

Paula Jardine discusses her research into the biodefense mafia or bio-security cabal and their decades-long machinations to impose a global dystopia based on genetic testing and engineering and digital control. She says planning goes as far back as the Project for a New American Century (PNAC) and beyond, and is alarmed that one of the key operators, Robert Kadlec, is being considered for a new position in the Department of War.

About Paula Jardine

Paula Jardine is a writer/researcher who has just completed the graduate diploma in law at ULaw. She has a history degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from the University of King’s College in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

