Pearce Perspective: Predator Class’s Secret War & Technocratic Doomsday Endgame

*The full ad-free edition of this podcast episode is available to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The full FREE audio edition (with ads) is available on Spreaker or ANY podcast player. You can watch the full FREE video version via any of the links below.
Pearce of The Pearce Perspective discusses the predator class's agendas of eugenics, transhumanism, and the establishment of worldwide technocracy. The conversation explores how powerful elites across all nations are implementing digital surveillance grids, programmable digital currencies, and digital identification systems. The dialogue examines how geopolitical conflicts are largely orchestrated and mask a unified effort by ruling classes to impose totalitarian control over the populace.
Listen/Download on Spreaker
Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!
Apple Subscriptions
Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com
***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/geopolitics
American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics
Escape The Technocracy (15% off w/ GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
My Latin Life Services (5% off w/ GEOPOLITICS) https://mylatinlife.com/services
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com
Starlink (1 month free) https://starlink.com?referral=RC-2544516-42805-61
StartMail (50% off) https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr
Tello ($10 off) https://tello.com/account/register?_referral=P3S8CH2D
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Pearce Perspective https://pearceperspective.com
X https://x.com/Pearcespective
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1939797
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/UjtDD2uNgxyF
About The Pearce Perspective
The Pearce Perspective is a one-man broadcast built on a simple idea: people can handle the truth if somebody is willing to say it out loud. No network notes, no advertiser to keep happy, no editorial line handed down from anywhere.
Every episode works through the stories that matter — what happened, who benefits, and what they’re hoping you don’t notice. Then it hands you the thread and lets you pull it yourself.
*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)