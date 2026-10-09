Pearce Perspective: Predator Class’s Secret War & Technocratic Doomsday Endgame

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Pearce of The Pearce Perspective discusses the predator class's agendas of eugenics, transhumanism, and the establishment of worldwide technocracy. The conversation explores how powerful elites across all nations are implementing digital surveillance grids, programmable digital currencies, and digital identification systems. The dialogue examines how geopolitical conflicts are largely orchestrated and mask a unified effort by ruling classes to impose totalitarian control over the populace.

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About The Pearce Perspective

The Pearce Perspective is a one-man broadcast built on a simple idea: people can handle the truth if somebody is willing to say it out loud. No network notes, no advertiser to keep happy, no editorial line handed down from anywhere.

Every episode works through the stories that matter — what happened, who benefits, and what they’re hoping you don’t notice. Then it hands you the thread and lets you pull it yourself.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)