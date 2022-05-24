Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire
TNT Radio Archive
Pete Quinones on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 24 May 2022
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Pete Quinones on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 24 May 2022

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Geopolitics & Empire
May 24, 2022

Podcaster Pete Quinones discusses the state of America & the world, COVID1984, Great Reset, how the majority crave authoritarianism, how there’s little hope in politics, & we best be bracing for impact by forming parallel structures.

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