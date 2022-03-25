Professor Ted Steele on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 25 Mar 2022

Hrvoje Morić is a Geneva School of Diplomacy graduate, former Professor of International Relations, proud Croatian-American-Mexican, and founder of The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast. With the assistance of experts from around the world, he seeks to critically analyze global affairs and is devoted to examination of the perilous truths of our time.

