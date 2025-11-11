Rafi Farber: Endgame is Near, Their Reset Will Fail, Gold Will Return

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.
Rafi Farber of End Game Investor discusses the global financial endgame, why he thinks the attempts to implement a neofeudal reset will fail, the dollar, metals, bitcoin, weathering the storm, and more!
About Rafi Farber
Rafi Farber is the publisher of the End Game Investor, focusing on monetary analysis from an Austrian School perspective as we head into the End Game for the global fiat monetary system.
