Rafi Farber: Endgame is Near, Their Reset Will Fail, Gold Will Return

Geopolitics & Empire
Rafi Farber
Nov 11, 2025
Rafi Farber of End Game Investor discusses the global financial endgame, why he thinks the attempts to implement a neofeudal reset will fail, the dollar, metals, bitcoin, weathering the storm, and more!

Listen/Download on Spreaker

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Websites

Substack

The End Game Investor
This is where I talk about money, to help people understand the nature of the End Game of the monetary system and how to survive it.
By Rafi Farber

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@endgameinvestor

X https://x.com/RafiFarber

About Rafi Farber

Rafi Farber is the publisher of the End Game Investor, focusing on monetary analysis from an Austrian School perspective as we head into the End Game for the global fiat monetary system.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

