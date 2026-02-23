Reality Check Radio: Building Resilient Communities in the Age of Technocracy

“Independent journalist and podcaster Hrvoje Morić joins Paul for a discussion about the moves that are reshaping the globe in to a series of Technates – regional power blocs – that he believes will ultimately operate under one global government driven by surveillance and algocracy (rule by algorithm). Morić believes ‘the hour is late’, with much of the architecture needed to do this already in place. He says a focus on local connections and parallel structures is the best defence against the advancing new world order.”
Reality Check Radio https://rcr.media/episodes/hrvoje-moric-independent-journalist-podcaster-building-resilient-communities-in-the-age-of-technocracy