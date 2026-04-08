Paul Brennan speaks with journalist Hrvoje Morić about escalating conflict around Iran, with Morić arguing the crisis reflects deeper structural shifts in global power, energy control, and financial systems. He suggests wars and shocks are accelerating moves toward digital economies and tighter governance.

Link https://rcr.media/episodes/hrvoje-moric-independent-journalist-podcaster-will-the-iran-war-lead-to-global-energy-control