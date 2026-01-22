Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & Empire Substack Feed
Recording of Paid Subscriber Call with Cognitive Dissidents!
0:00
-2:34:16

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Geopolitics & Empire

Recording of Paid Subscriber Call with Cognitive Dissidents!

Geopolitics & Empire's avatar
Geopolitics & Empire
Jan 22, 2026
∙ Paid

Here is the full audio recording of the Zoom video call between Hrvoje of Geopolitics & Empire, Parallel Mike, Monica Perez, and Paid Subscribers from January 21st!

It went a bit long but discussed a bunch of material and ended with a heated debate on geoengineering!

*Becoming a Paid Subscriber is the best way to support Geopolitics & Empire and you get access to: my weekly news commentary; the private Substack chat group; a group call every 1-2 weeks between subscribers and myself; and an occasional call between subscribers, myself, and past podcast guests.

Monica Perez
open-source journalist & podcaster trying to stay one step ahead of Them™️ while maintaining hope and humor www.monicaperezshow.com/about
Parallel Systems
Mike is an organic farmer, investor and host of the Parallel Systems Broadcast and Parallel Mike Podcast.
By Parallel Mike
Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.
User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Geopolitics & Empire.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Geopolitics & Empire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture