Recording of Paid Subscriber Call with Cognitive Dissidents!

Here is the full audio recording of the Zoom video call between Hrvoje of Geopolitics & Empire, Parallel Mike, Monica Perez, and Paid Subscribers from October 6th!

*Becoming a Paid Subscriber is the best way to support Geopolitics & Empire and you get access to: my weekly news commentary; the private Substack chat group; a group call every 1-2 weeks between subscribers and myself; and an occasional call between subscribers, myself, and past podcast guests.