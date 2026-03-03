“Something strange happened in Mexico… and the story you’re hearing isn’t the full picture. Today, we talk with Hrvoje Moric, currently residing in Mexico.

Hundreds of narco blockades. Burned buses. Excavated highways. Airports shut down. Yet by Tuesday? Life looked “normal” again. So what really happened?

In this episode, we break down what it was like to actually drive through cartel blockades on Sunday morning — and why the official narrative doesn’t quite add up.

If you’re trying to understand Mexico cartel violence, U.S.–Mexico relations, psychological operations, or how chaos gets used to justify bigger political moves… this one matters.

Inside this episode:

What 300 narco blockades in one day actually looked like

Why airports were shut down (and what was fake news)

The reported joint U.S.–Mexican operation targeting cartel leadership

How “strategy of tension” tactics work

Why some believe this could reshape Mexico’s political future

What this means for World Cup 2026 and foreign investment

This isn’t fear. It’s pattern recognition.

When chaos shows up this coordinated, it raises bigger questions about power, policy, and what comes next for North America.

If you care about geopolitics, cartel violence in Mexico, digital surveillance expansion, or the future of U.S.–Mexico relations… watch closely.”