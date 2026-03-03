Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SheilaB's avatar
SheilaB
4h

Riveting conversation. Blessings to you and your family, Hrvoje.

Thanks for introducing me to Martin Erdmann and John Lennox - three new samples now on my Kindle. I'm pretty sure I'm not going to live long enough to read all my impulse buys!

Perhaps we'll soon be reading books by candlelight. Not that I'm there, but I see there are rumblings of a cyber-attack on the US.

From Unshadowed (formerly Ice Age Farmer):

https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/iranian-cyberattack-insiders-warn

"In the last 48 hours, major insiders are warning of Iranian cyber retaliation targeting US critical infrastructure and financial networks. This echoes Klaus Schwab’s “cyber pandemic” warning (“bring our society to a halt”) and Janet Napolitano’s 2013 prediction of a “cyber 9/11,” and aligns with long-standing technocratic agendas: AI regulation, digital currencies, and biometric/digital ID mandates."

One might wonder if the Israel-US-Iran shenanigans aren't somewhat co-ordinated. All roads lead to the digital gulag and they did do a table-top exercise for this, as for 'covid'.

Maybe you need to get a spare Croatian phone number too!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Gayle Wells's avatar
Gayle Wells
5h

May your neighbors be boosted by your courage. That is literally what happens.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Geopolitics & Empire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture