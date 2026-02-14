Had a great chat with Eric Rice on his Rice Report, check it out, and subscribe to his stuff!

Rumble Edition https://rumble.com/v75os48-technocracy-rising-the-digital-prison-being-built-around-you.html

“Hrvoje Moric joins the Rice Report for a sobering conversation about the global technocratic takeover unfolding in real time.

We’ve been ringing the hell on this for some time. Lets explore…

From biometric surveillance to AI governance, digital IDs to algorithm ghettos - the 1940s Technocrat maps are being implemented worldwide.

Hrvoje shares firsthand experience from Mexico, where facial recognition, fingerprint scanners, and digital permission systems are being rolled out in gated communities, only to have all data hacked within weeks.

This isn’t theory - it’s happening now. The EU serves as the blueprint being replicated globally through the African Union, ASEAN, Mercosur, and the forming North American Union. Society is being controlled through comfort (apps, cashless payments, Uber Eats) rather than fear. The Epstein files serve as demoralization, preparing acceptance of AI governance. Christian nationalism is being weaponized as controlled opposition with zero preaching of repentance.

From the Vatican’s AI morality boards to alien disclosure agendas, from Gnostic infiltration of alt media to the coming one world religion - this conversation examines global technocracy through a biblical lens. “My white pill is Jesus” - because earthly systems offer no hope, only the assurance of eternity provides peace in the algorithm ghetto being constructed around us.

Lets go! We are covering: