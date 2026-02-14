Rice Report: Technocracy Rising, The Digital Prison Being Built Around You
Had a great chat with Eric Rice on his Rice Report, check it out, and subscribe to his stuff!
Rumble Edition https://rumble.com/v75os48-technocracy-rising-the-digital-prison-being-built-around-you.html
“Hrvoje Moric joins the Rice Report for a sobering conversation about the global technocratic takeover unfolding in real time.
We’ve been ringing the hell on this for some time. Lets explore…
From biometric surveillance to AI governance, digital IDs to algorithm ghettos - the 1940s Technocrat maps are being implemented worldwide.
Hrvoje shares firsthand experience from Mexico, where facial recognition, fingerprint scanners, and digital permission systems are being rolled out in gated communities, only to have all data hacked within weeks.
This isn’t theory - it’s happening now. The EU serves as the blueprint being replicated globally through the African Union, ASEAN, Mercosur, and the forming North American Union. Society is being controlled through comfort (apps, cashless payments, Uber Eats) rather than fear. The Epstein files serve as demoralization, preparing acceptance of AI governance. Christian nationalism is being weaponized as controlled opposition with zero preaching of repentance.
From the Vatican’s AI morality boards to alien disclosure agendas, from Gnostic infiltration of alt media to the coming one world religion - this conversation examines global technocracy through a biblical lens. “My white pill is Jesus” - because earthly systems offer no hope, only the assurance of eternity provides peace in the algorithm ghetto being constructed around us.
Lets go! We are covering:
Technocrat movement (1930s-1940s) maps now being implemented
Mexico: Biometric entry systems hacked immediately after rollout
15-minute cities = Resilient cities = Smart cities (Rockefeller funded)
Epstein files as demoralization campaign, not justice
Vatican meeting with AI developers to create “moral authority”
Christian nationalism psyop: Entertainment Christianity with no repentance
Gnosticism/New Age infiltrating alt media (”Old Testament God is Satan”)
Alien disclosure agenda to justify world government
Comfort-based control: Apps, cashless society, digital convenience = slavery
Biblical prophecy: 10 kingdoms, Laodicean church, great delusion