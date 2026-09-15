Rise Radio: Truth Movement as Neo-Gnostic, New Age, & Occult Theosophic Deception

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David from Rise Radio talks faith, prophecy, and the trajectory of current events. Modern technological advancements are facilitating a global surveillance state that mirrors biblical warnings. David expresses significant concern regarding the "Truth Movement," suggesting that many alternative media figures are promoting Luciferian Gnosticism and theosophical ideologies under the guise of resistance. These religious views actually form the basis of the globalist's own theology and world religion they are fomenting upon the masses. David highlights how his background in mainstream media revealed a pervasive occult agenda designed to erode traditional Christian faith. David emphasizes spiritual discernment and a return to biblical faith as defense against coming civil unrest, digital control, and whatever else will be thrown at us.

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About Rise Radio

Rise Radio discusses Christian perspectives on social narratives. Whether that be philosophies, belief systems, prophecies, strange phenomena or spirituality.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)