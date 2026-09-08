Ryder Lee: Remote Viewing & Stargate Project...Psychic Warfare is Real!

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Ryder Lee discusses his documentary regarding the history of psychic intelligence programs. Lee explains the evolution of the Stargate remote viewing unit, a specialized military project that utilized remote viewing and psychic spying from the late 1970s through the mid-1990s. The dialogue explores theories on remote influencing, suggesting the government may have developed methods to psychically manipulate thoughts or actions for political agendas. Furthermore, Lee outlines the potential connection between public school Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) programs and the covert identification of individuals with extraordinary cognitive or psychic abilities. The discussion also touches upon MKUltra, mass formation psychosis, and the invasive nature of modern biometric data collection by major corporations and intelligence agencies. While official programs were publicly shuttered, they likely transitioned into highly classified operations and more advanced forms of psychological control.

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About Ryder Lee

Ryder Lee is the director of Psychic Agent: The Gate Program and A Clockwork Shining. He is also host of the Raised By Giants Podcast which is dedicated to uncovering truth, expanding awareness, and bringing advanced ideas into everyday understanding.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)