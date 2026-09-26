Sandi Adams: Agenda 2030, Accelerationism, & the Push for Total World Control

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Researcher Sandi Adams discusses the progression of global governance and the UN’s Agenda 2030. Adams recounts her background in the corporate world, where she witnessed early “smart city” mock-ups and rubbed shoulders with Bill Gates and Eric Schmidt, which eventually led her to investigate the shift toward technocratic dictatorship. COVID1984’s true purpose was to catalyze digitalization, the elimination of cash, and the implementation of biometric surveillance. They are behind schedule and accelerating their plans. Adams expresses deep concern over the post-human future promoted by the elite, highlighting how technology and AI are being used to centralize power and bypass traditional democratic accountability. The dialogue further explores the detrimental impact of Net Zero policies on farming and local sovereignty, particularly within Airstrip One (UK). But are the elites standing on a house of cards?

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About Sandi Adams

Sandi has been researching and speaking about UN Agenda 21/2030 for over 10 years, she worked in the Corporate world for 20 years as a set designer in London, and moved to Glastonbury in 2009. In 2014 Sandi helped sandbagging during the flooding of the Somerset levels and realised that the flood was not caused by high spring rainfall, but by UN Agenda 21 policies to protect biodiversity. Since then she has spoken all over the UK to raise awareness about UN Agenda 21/2030 Sustainable Development, The Smart City Agenda and the health risks of 5G. Sandi has been instrumental in getting Glastonbury’s Green Town Council to halt 5G, pending inquiries into the dangers. More recently she has spoken out about how the “pandemic’ has been very timely to further the goals of Agenda 2030 and bring in the Global Governance that we are currently experiencing.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)