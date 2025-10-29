Geopolitics & Empire

Shanmuganathan Nagasundaram: Dollar Collapsing, Gold Skyrocketing, China Rising

Oct 29, 2025
Shanmuganathan Nagasundaram gives us an update on why he thinks the American Empire is on its last legs as the dollar is collapsing amidst a coming inflationary depression. He believes gold is going to skyrocket, and is extremely bearish on bitcoin. America might balkanize and a good war is always part of the cycle. It’s likely China is going to become the new global juggernaut.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on Spreaker

Websites

RIP USD: 1971 - 202X https://www.amazon.com/RIP-USD-1971-202X-Forward/dp/B0D6PFJ2C7

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/shanmuganathan-n-40b8901

X https://x.com/RIP_USD_202X

About Shanmuganathan Nagasundaram

Shanmuganathan Nagasundaram is an investor, economist, and author of “RIP USD: 1971 - 202X ...and the Way Forward”.

*Podcast intro music is from the song “The Queens Jig” by “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

