Shanmuganathan Nagasundaram: Dollar Collapsing, Gold Skyrocketing, China Rising

Shanmuganathan Nagasundaram gives us an update on why he thinks the American Empire is on its last legs as the dollar is collapsing amidst a coming inflationary depression. He believes gold is going to skyrocket, and is extremely bearish on bitcoin. America might balkanize and a good war is always part of the cycle. It’s likely China is going to become the new global juggernaut.

Websites

RIP USD: 1971 - 202X https://www.amazon.com/RIP-USD-1971-202X-Forward/dp/B0D6PFJ2C7

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/shanmuganathan-n-40b8901

X https://x.com/RIP_USD_202X

About Shanmuganathan Nagasundaram

Shanmuganathan Nagasundaram is an investor, economist, and author of “RIP USD: 1971 - 202X ...and the Way Forward”.

